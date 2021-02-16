Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Achieves $8.18 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Pillar has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $175,365.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00869889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.35 or 0.05047725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033352 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

