Pioneer Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Pioneer Merger’s (OTCMKTS:PACXU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 17th. Pioneer Merger had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS PACXU opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Pioneer Merger has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

