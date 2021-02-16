Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (PIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

TSE PIF opened at C$22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$360.92 million and a P/E ratio of 18.85. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.59 and a 12 month high of C$24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.32.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

