Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Price Up 93.5%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s share price rose 93.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 45,146,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,616% from the average daily volume of 2,630,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

