Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Issued By William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Western Union in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

NYSE WU opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

