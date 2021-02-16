Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Lowered by Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Get B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.22.

BTO stock opened at C$6.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.90. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.25.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.