Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
QUISF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 86,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.38.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
