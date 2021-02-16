Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QUISF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 86,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.38.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

