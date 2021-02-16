R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.90

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 5183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 154,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,006 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth approximately $25,700,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

