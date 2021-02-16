Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34,900.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,150.58 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,928.96.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,970.20.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.