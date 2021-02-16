Rational Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 124.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.89, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.37.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock worth $257,804,862. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

