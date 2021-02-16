Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $42,320.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00264116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00073203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.58 or 0.00418071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185804 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,124,095,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

