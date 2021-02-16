Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.81.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.11. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

