Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target to C$29.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.05.

Shares of T opened at C$26.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.38. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of C$18.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.54.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

