Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

SB opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on SB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

