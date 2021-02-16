Scotiabank Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$26.50

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RUS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of RUS opened at C$25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.59. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$10.97 and a 12-month high of C$26.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.74%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,405 shares in the company, valued at C$2,528,505. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $439,769 over the last quarter.

Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

