Scotiabank Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$26.50

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RUS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of RUS opened at C$25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.59. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$10.97 and a 12-month high of C$26.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.74%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,405 shares in the company, valued at C$2,528,505. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $439,769 over the last quarter.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit