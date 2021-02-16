Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Short Interest Update

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the January 14th total of 418,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Shares of SIUIF stock remained flat at $$3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.