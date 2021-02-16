Short Interest in Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Grows By 44.9%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 14th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PBBGF stock remained flat at $$6.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

