Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Decreases By 34.3%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS HENOY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 24,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

