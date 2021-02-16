Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Decreases By 34.3%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS HENOY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 24,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $28.46.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
