Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Drops By 32.6%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 14th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

