Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Drops By 34.6%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the January 14th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGGNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

