Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Rises By 27.6%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 7,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MFA Financial stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,279. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

