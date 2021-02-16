Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Increases By 45.6%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the January 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEEMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Seeing Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
