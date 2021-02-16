Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Increases By 45.6%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the January 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEEMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Seeing Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

