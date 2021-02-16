Short Interest in TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Expands By 25.0%

TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAGF remained flat at $$1.64 during trading on Tuesday. TVA Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.
TVA Group Company Profile
