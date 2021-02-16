Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.8% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

