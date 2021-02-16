Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. CSX comprises about 2.1% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,871,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

