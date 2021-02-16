Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) was up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 457,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 767,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of C$49.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

