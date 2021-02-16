Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:SPI traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 158 ($2.06). 124,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,374. Spire Healthcare Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.80 ($2.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £633.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

