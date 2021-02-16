Sun Communities (SUI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

