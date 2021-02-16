Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post $74.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $73.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $294.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $296.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $343.53 million, with estimates ranging from $329.76 million to $351.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

TRHC traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 334,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,247. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $68,196.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,993 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,287. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

