Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,738. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.