Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 67 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240,814 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $439.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.64. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

