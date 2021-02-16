Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $2.93 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises about 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 487,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 92,586 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentex by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 715,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 280,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Gentex by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. 9,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,397. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

