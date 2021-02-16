TCF National Bank Sells 5,256 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TCF National Bank lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CARR stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

