Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $816.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $813.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.