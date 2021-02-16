The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Increase by 17.9% in January (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales climbed 17.9% in the month of January. The Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $564,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,588 shares of company stock worth $2,521,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The Buckle has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 129,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Buckle by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

