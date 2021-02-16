The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider Purchases £150.22 in Stock

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,073 ($14.02) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Carolyn Ferguson purchased 14 shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 1,142 ($14.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,037.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 795.56. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,242 ($29.29). The company has a market cap of £493.09 million and a P/E ratio of -17.17.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

