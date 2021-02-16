The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Update

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 14th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. 592,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,049. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HAIN. Truist lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

