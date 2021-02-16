The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. The New York Times has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

