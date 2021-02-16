Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock Price Up 30.2%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) shares rose 30.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 22,777,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 10,052,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

