Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $63.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $394.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $394.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.41 and a 200-day moving average of $356.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.