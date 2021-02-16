TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce sales of $177.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.01 million and the lowest is $173.50 million. TriMas reported sales of $170.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $759.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $763.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $831.94 million, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $843.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $35.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.