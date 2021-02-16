TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.35-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. TriNet Group also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.16-1.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

TriNet Group stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 508,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,769. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.56.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $942,922.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,168.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $927,643.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 126,884 shares of company stock worth $9,961,724. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

