Truist Boosts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $220.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist from $155.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s current price.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

