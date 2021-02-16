Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.07. 64,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

