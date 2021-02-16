Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tyler Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the technology company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

NYSE TYL opened at $474.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.72. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $475.43.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,341 shares of company stock worth $27,299,529. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

