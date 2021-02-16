United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $139.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $196,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $241,338.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $593,672. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.