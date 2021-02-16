United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

UTHR stock opened at $167.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

