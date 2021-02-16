Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys 677,022 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 149.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $36,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at $381,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,559. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.