Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $102,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 597,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. 2,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

