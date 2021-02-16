Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Truist raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.04. 12,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,438. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

